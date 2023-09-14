Trova Connections

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Trova can configure custom retention policies. Setting a custom duration for retention means that files older than the duration you set will be deleted from Trova on a regular basis.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Trova provides the option to delete Customer Data at any time during a subscription term. Within 24 hours of workspace Primary Owner-initiated deletion, Trova deletes all information from currently running production systems.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Trova uses infrastructure provided by Google and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (“AWS”) to host or process Customer Data submitted to Trova.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Trova services are hosted over the Internet on a “Public Cloud”, which are computing services offered by third-party providers to anyone who wants to use or purchase them. Like all cloud services, a public cloud service runs on remote servers that a provider manages.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Chat GPT
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Our large language model (LLM) retains user input and generated content for a maximum period of 30 days, after which it is automatically deleted, unless otherwise specified by the user or required by law.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Trova uses large language models to generate responses for certain features. While we aim for accuracy, these models can sometimes produce errors. Please verify critical information through other sources before relying on it.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Our large language model (LLM) stores and processes data in accordance with regional data protection regulations, ensuring that user input and generated content are kept within the designated geographic boundaries, such as the United States.