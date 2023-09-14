Trova Connections

Trova fosters continuous engagement, learning, and connection for everyone.Regardless of whether you're a large enterprise or a small community, managing new users and fostering continued engagement can be extremely challenging. Trova's suite of features automates manual tasks while creating a more inclusive and collaborative experience for everyone.:tada:Automatically spotlight new users with a personalized introduction in a channel of your choice.:wave:Send a personalized and engaging welcome message to new users.:loudspeaker:Help new users integrate quickly by automatically sending them informational messages when they join a new channel.:magic_wand:Trova can automatically connect users based on shared interests and backgrounds, sparking meaningful conversations.:mag:Enable users to search peers by interests, skills, and location, helping to find the people and resources they need.:speech_balloon:AI-driven prompts, from fun and playful to insightful and informative, tailor prompts to foster connection and knowledge sharing.:world_map:Showcase where users are located to help initiate in-person meetups.:books:Empower people to share their superpowers and develop new ones with Trova's Mentor Network and Shadow Programs.:card_index_dividers:Stay ahead of the curve with real-time insights into trending topics and discussions.With Trova, you can create a more engaged, collaborative, and inclusive community. Try it today and see the difference for yourself!Trova uses large language models to generate responses for certain features. While we aim for accuracy, these models can sometimes produce errors. Please verify critical information through other sources before relying on it.