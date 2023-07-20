Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Hex retains customer data for the duration of the customer's contract with Hex.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Hex may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer, and Hex may require additional ID verification. Hex will hard delete all information from currently running production systems within 30 days of the deletion request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Hex offers the choice of US and EU data residency for multi-tenant deployments. Hex single-tenant deployments may store data in an AWS region specified by the customer, subject to AWS service availability.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Hex utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host its SaaS platform.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Hex leverages models from OpenAI and Anthropic on an enterprise, zero training, zero retention policy.
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Hex's LLM providers have a zero retention, zero training policy.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Hex AI features operate in a multi-tenant environment.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
By default Hex AI uses US data residency.