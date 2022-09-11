Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to security@letscomein.com.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Let's Come In from your workspace. Send your request to security@letscomein.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We comply with our privacy policy available at letscomein.com/privacy. We store the personal information we receive for as long as you use our services or as necessary to fulfil the purpose(s) for which it was collected. Unless there is a legal requirement to retain data, we delete personal data in response to user or customer requests.