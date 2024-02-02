Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien The Company will retain Your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use Your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. Your consent to this Privacy Policy followed by Your submission of such information represents Your agreement to that transfer. The Company will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that Your data is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy and no transfer of Your Personal Data will take place to an organization or a country unless there are adequate controls in place including the security of Your data and other personal information.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We will always act on a request for erasure from a data subject unless we are unable to establish their identity. Under Article 12.3 of the GDPR, we have 30 days to provide information on the action the organisation will decide to take on a legitimate erasure request. This timeframe can be extended up to 60 days depending on the complexity of the request In the case that for any reason it is decided by the Board of Blinkops not to respond/comply to a request, we will inform the data subject within 30 days stating the reason(s) and informing the data subject of their right to complain to the Data Protection Commission. In the case that Blinkops have made personal data public, and where we were obliged to erase the data, Blinkops will also inform other controllers who are processing the data that the data subject has requested erasure of that data. Currently Blinkops does not make any customer information available in the public domain. In the case that Blinkops has to erase personal data, Blinkops will also notify any third parties to whom we have disclosed such data.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung The Company will retain Your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use Your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. Your consent to this Privacy Policy followed by Your submission of such information represents Your agreement to that transfer. The Company will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that Your data is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy and no transfer of Your Personal Data will take place to an organization or a country unless there are adequate controls in place including the security of Your data and other personal information.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no