Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data retention policies and retention times for different data sets. For Cyberday customer data the following are main principles: - Customers can use a 14-day free trial - After this the account is kept active, if the customer makes an order - Non-active accounts are closed after trial ends or subscription is cancelled - After an account has been closed for 3 months, account and its data is removed

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data retention policies and retention times for different data sets. For Cyberday customer data the following are main principles: - Customers can use a 14-day free trial - After this the account is kept active, if the customer makes an order - Non-active accounts are closed after trial ends or subscription is cancelled - After an account has been closed for 3 months, account and its data is removed

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data processing policies and used data systems. Data is stored on Heroku and backed up continuously for 4 days and automatically daily for longer periods.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted in EU region, main database in AWS, backed up continuously for 7 days and weekly for 3 months.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Heroku & AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://cyberday.ai/security