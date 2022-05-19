Klutch Wiki & Canned Responses

Klutch
is an internal knowledge base for teams. It serves as a central hub for your company's wiki and canned responses, along with helpful knowledge management tools, Q&A software, and solutions to help you manage everything in order. :open_file_folder:
Klutch knowledge base extension is available on Chrome
or Microsoft Edge
plugin repository for faster accessibility.
:point_right: Key Features:
• Page and reusable response templates for different business operations
• Real-time collaborative page editing feature
• Customization options
• Advanced editing feature (callout, media files, checklist, placeholder, etc.)
• Privacy and permission settings
• Device compatibility
• Gmail integration
:point_right: NEW:
• Gmail AI - We're excited to announce that Klutch now offers AI-generated email capabilities to help you quickly compose new emails and efficiently reply to incoming messages.
• AI Response - Klutch Responses can efficiently generate contextually relevant replies to a variety of business-related queries, saving you time and effort.
• You can save those new AI generated responses to your company wiki and internal knowledge base anytime
:point_right: Take advantage of these shortcuts to build your internal wiki without hassle
• Type
/klutch create page
to create a new page on Klutch
• Type
/klutch create response
to create a new canned response on Klutch
• Type
/klutch <search keyword>
to easily find content on your Klutch Wiki account
• Add content to Klutch using the message drop-down option
• On right click, save existing Slack messages as Canned Replies and Pages on your Klutch Wiki
• Important: If the user's email is not registered on Klutch, a message with a Sign Up button will appear to drive them to register or ask for an invite from the admin.PricingKlutch
is free to use!
For large teams, Klutch PRO
plan is for you. It starts at $5 a month with unlimited items plus a whopping 100GB storage capacity.