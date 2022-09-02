Acquire.com

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is collected when MicroAcquire is installed and interacted with while installed on your workspace. You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing the MicroAcquire app from your workspace. Send your request to security@microacquire.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing the MicroAcquire app from your workspace. Send your request to security@microacquire.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL, and at rest with AES-256, block-level storage encryption. All data is stored in the US.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
In the cloud on AWS
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no