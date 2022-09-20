OCR - Image to Text

Azone OCR
can help you convert images to text easily within Slack.
:robot_face: Based on optical character recognition technology and adopt deep learning algorithms, automatically detect and extract printed or handwritten text from images, such as photos of street signs and products, as well as from images of invoices, bills, financial reports, articles, and more. Easily obtain accurate information to improve the efficiency of your business.
• High Accuracy
Adopt deep learning algorithms for each scenario to recognize characters with up to 98% accuracy.
• Enhanced Capabilities
Make the most of cutting-edge capabilities to easily extract characters from handwritten, distorted, or tilted text with complex backgrounds.
• Multilingual Support
Support more than 100 languages, including English, Chinese, Spanish, French, Arabic, German, Japanese, Korean, and many others.
• Automatic Language Detection
Automatically detect a wide variety of languages without providing language hints and be able to detect multiple languages within a single image.
:white_check_mark: Easy to Use
Just send any images to the
OCR
bot directly in Slack, and you will receive a message with the text extracted from the image.
:rocket: Start free trial
today or visit https://img2txt.azone.app
for more info.
:email: Contact support@azone.app
if you have any questions.