Foreman Todd

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
OBM, Inc shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data. Retention periods shall be documented according the information below:
System or application: OBM, LLC SaaS Products (Google Cloud)
Data description: Customer Data
Retention Period: Indefinite
System or application: OBM, LLC Customer Support Tickets (Gmail)
Data description: Support Tickets and Cases
Retention time: Indefinite
System or application: OBM, LLC Security Event Data (Google Cloud)
Data description: Security and system event and log data, network data flow logs
Retention time: Indefinite
System or application: OBM, LLC Vulnerability Scan Data
Data description: Vulnerability scan results and detection data
Retention time: 1 year
System or application: OBM, LLC Customer Sales (Google Drive)
Data description: Opportunity and Sales Data
Retention time: Indefinite
System or application: OBM, LLC QA and Testing Data (Google Cloud)
Data description: QA, testing scenarios and results data
Retention time: Indefinite
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data classified as restricted or confidential shall be securely deleted when no longer needed. OBM, LLC shall assess the data and disposal practices of third-party vendors in accordance with the Third-Party Management Policy. Only third-parties who meet OBM, LLC requirements for secure data disposal shall be used for storing and processing restricted or confidential data. OBM, LLC shall ensure that all restricted and confidential data is securely deleted from company devices prior to, or at the time of disposal.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Confidential Data Handling
Confidential data is subject to the following protection and handling requirements:
● Access for non-preapproved roles requires documented approval from the data owner
● Access is restricted to specific employees, roles and/or departments
● Confidential systems shall not allow unauthenticated or anonymous access
● Confidential Customer Data shall not be used or stored in non-production
systems/environments
● Confidential data shall be encrypted in transit over public networks
● Mobile device hard drives containing confidential data, including laptops, shall be encrypted
● Mobile devices storing or accessing confidential data shall be protected by a log-on
password or passcode and shall be configured to lock the screen after five (5) minutes of
non-use
● Backups shall be encrypted
● Confidential data shall not be stored on personal phones or devices or removable media
including USB drives, CD’s, or DVD’s
● Paper records shall be labeled “confidential” and securely stored and disposed
● Hard drives and mobile devices used to store confidential information must be securely
wiped prior to disposal or physically destroyed
● Transfer of confidential data to people or entities outside the company shall only be done in accordance with a legal contract or arrangement, and the explicit written permission of
management or the data owner
Restricted Data Handling
Restricted data is subject to the following protection and handling requirements:
● Access is restricted to users with a need-to-know based on business requirements
● Restricted systems shall not allow unauthenticated or anonymous access
● Transfer of restricted data to people or entities outside the company or authorized users shall require management approval and shall only be done in accordance with a legal contract or arrangement, or the permission of the data owner
● Paper records shall be securely stored and disposed
● Hard drives and mobile devices used to store restricted information must be securely wiped prior to disposal or physically destroyed
Public Data Handling
No special protection or handling controls are required for public data. Public data may be freely distributed.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted on GCP
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no