Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace data exists.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after Follow Up Bot is removed from the Slack team.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no