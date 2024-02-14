Instant Answers by QuestionPro

On-Going Account Data 1. The System will store data of your surveys/campaigns/polls as long as your account is current and active. 2. If data is removed (User deleting surveys, responses, questions, answers, campaigns, polls etc.) the system will remove the data permanently from the primary database servers immediately. 3. The same data will be present in our backup systems for 7 days, after which it will be removed from all our systems. 3. In some cases, if important items (like surveys etc.) are deleted, they may not be removed from our systems immediately. Data may be placed in a recycle bin and permanently removed after 7 days. 4. We will not accomodate requests for restoring data from our backup systems unless it is a system or hardware failure on our part. No Exceptions. Cancellation of Service 1. Upon cancellation of service, the data in your account will be removed from our primary database systems within 24 hours of cancellation. 2. After 7 days, your data is removed from all our systems including our backup systems. 3. We will not accomodate requests for restoring data from our backup systems unless there is a data loss due to a system or hardware failure on our part. No Exceptions. Additional information you can find here -