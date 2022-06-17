Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Air retains customer data in accordance with SOC 2 criteria CC6.5. Air is certified for SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance. For more information on the general policies, please reach out to security@air.inc Air retains Customer data for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Air retains customer data in accordance with SOC 2 criteria CC6.5. Air is certified for SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance. For more information on the general policies, please reach out to security@air.inc Expired account data will be retained in Air's data storage for up to 365 days. After this period, the account and related data will be moved to an archive and then deleted permanently 90 days thereafter.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Air will store customer data in accordance with SOC 2 criteria CC6.1, CC6.7. Air is certified for SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance. For more information on the general policies, please reach out to security@air.inc

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