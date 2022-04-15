Summize Assistant

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer data is retained for as long as a customer has an account with Summize.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
On termination of customer account, all data is irretrievably destroyed after 30 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data is stored on Summize infrastructure hosted in Azure, data is stored encrypted at rest and is encrypted in transit.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
All data is hosted in Azure Datacentres, it is encrypted at rest and in transit using SHA256
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no