Speetals is a customer-centric Web Performance Monitoring tool focused on real user metrics. It helps you improve what matters and save money. Monitor your website and internal page performance metrics (Web Vitals, FCP, TTFB..etc).- Automated Real User Monitoring (CrUX RUM)- Fast efforts validation! Don't wait 28 days to get data :wink:- Your users' data! No Lighthouse emulation.- Compare your website against the competition and win the race- No setup/technical skills are needed!This application for Slack allows Speetals paid users:- to get a weekly report on how their URL performance evolve.- to be alerted (weekly or daily) if one of their URLs face a regression (by a threshold they define)The Slack report contains web performance data for each of the metrics (TTFB, FCP, LCP, CLS, FID, and INP).At a glance, the user can see and spot the trend. This report shows whether my internal pages' performance is improving or not for each of the monitored metrics.It helps you validate your web performance optimization efforts or detect regressions.Read more about this feature here: