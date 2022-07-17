ComplianceCow Connector for Slack

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain data for 90 days for every customer, in accordance with the agreement we have with the customer.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Our archival policy aligns with our data retention policy of 90 days. We also provide customers the capability to self-remove their data on demand.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All customer sensitive credentials are stored in encrypted key vault. Also, all data are encrypted at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We run our services on Azure Kubernetes Services
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no