Tropic’s integration for Slack streamlines your procurement tasks by enabling you to take action on: Approvals: Approve, Reject, or Request Changes

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Replying to Comments and @mentions About Tropic Tropic simplifies procurement and spend management by providing a powerful blend of tools, data, and expertise to modernize and streamline your processes. Whether you're looking to maximize leverage, increase operational efficiency, or gain greater visibility and control over your spend, Tropic's Intelligent Spend Management solution empowers your team to drive better outcomes at every stage. Our platform provides unmatched intelligence and proactive spend management, enabling you to make informed decisions, improve financial operations, and reduce risk while freeing up valuable time for your team.