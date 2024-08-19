Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
When a user or organization disconnects the app, we delete the data associated with that user or organization. We will not retain any data from this integration after the disconnection.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data pertaining to this integration is fully covered by our data retention. We will not archive or store any data after the user or organization has disconnected the app.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Our policy is to store customer data at the highest level of confidentiality. This puts customer data under the same protective measures as our own company financial data, internal authentication credentials, and source code.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter