Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain stored data until a user has closed their account or removed the app via Slack. Users can request information about their data, or for their data to be deleted by emailing support@conveer.app. It may take up to 30 days to delete the requested data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We retain stored data until a user has closed their account or removed the app via Slack. Users can request information about their data, or for their data to be deleted by emailing support@conveer.app. It may take up to 30 days to delete the requested data. This includes any backups.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is encrypted via SSL/TLS when transmitted from our servers to your browser. The database backups are also encrypted. In addition, we go to great lengths to secure your data at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted through Amazon AWS, MongoDB, and Stripe.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, MongoDB, Stripe
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no