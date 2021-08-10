Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Pitch retains customer data for two (2) years after the date of the last customer’s authenticated interaction. If a customer terminates the agreement with Pitch, Pitch proceeds to the data deletion, in fulfillment of the European Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Financial information will not be retained longer than is necessary to process the payments, other than particular legal requirements.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When the retention period for the data as outlined above expires, Pitch will actively delete the data covered by this policy, in at most 60 days.
If a customer wants actively to ask for their own data deletion, they can contact the support team (support@pitch.com) which will start the data deletion procedure. A first response to the customer's request will be provided by the support team in 30 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Pitch stores customers' data in different Amazon AWS services, and all data in the database are encrypted at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
All of Pitch infrastructure runs in Amazon AWS, hosted in European regions.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter