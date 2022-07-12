Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We delete data 12 months after there is no activity in the client space or editor unless otherwise specified by the customer. When an account is deleted, we delete the data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Dock uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the hosting of data and staging and production environments. AWS data centres are monitored by 24×7 security, biometric scanning, and video surveillance and are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 certified.
All customer data is protected by 2FA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no