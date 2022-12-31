Pulse Surveys ⚡ by Deel

If you’re here, you likely already know how important it is to get feedback from your employees. But let’s recap: :moneybag: Organizations that are the best in engaging their employees achieve earnings-per-share growth that is more than four times that of their competitors. :heart: Deloitte research shows that employees value culture over compensation and benefits, and value a listening-based culture. Unfortunately, most companies struggle to get that feedback from their employees. On average, employee engagement surveys receive only a 30%-40% response rate. Luckily, there’s a new solution out there. Pulse Surveys :zap: by Deel boasts a >90% response rate! Through a seamless Slack interface, users can answer questions quickly, making it easy for them to complete the task at hand and get right back to work. Admins, on the other hand, benefit from features like automated reminders and powerful reporting and trending tools. No matter what problem areas or bottlenecks arise across the organization, Deel make it easy to identify them and find resolutions. Perfect for startups and high growth companies alike. This plugin will entirely reshape your ability to measure how your team is feeling and take meaningful action across your organization. Create a culture of accountability where your employees feel heard and understand their role in driving change.