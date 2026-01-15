Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We get the Slack related user data, like User Id, Username, Workspace ID and channel Id from the Slack requests.
We also store user's email address if they access the admin dashboard.
The information is stored in an US Amazon cloud database instance.
This information will be stored for as long as the user uses the application, since it's needed for the correct functioning of the application.
We're not currently getting any other user related information.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
By default we'll keep the data while the user is using the application, if they stop using it and want their data to be removed we'll do it within the following 10 business days after receiving the request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The information is stored in an US Amazon cloud database instance.
We do monthly backups, that get stored in our private server for three months before removing them.
This means we'll keep user information for up to three months after deleting their information from the database.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no