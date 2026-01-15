It has finally happened ... a zombie apocalypse! You can brave this new world with only 3 people, who do you choose and why?! Question Of The Day (QOTD) was created to allow teams to break out of the normal day-to-day work talk and connect with each other through automated, funny, thought-provoking, ice-breaker-like questions! However your team best communicates - async, video calls, or in-person - with QOTD you can schedule questions to be shared with your team to get the conversation going and start learning more about each other! :facepunch::skin-tone-4: Key Benefits & Features: :muscle::skin-tone-4: Build camaraderie and gain insights into colleagues’ personalities

:hugging_face: Improve team morale through fun, unexpected interactions

:man_and_woman_holding_hands::skin-tone-3: Foster team culture in remote/hybrid work environments

:clock130: Set it and forget it, schedule daily questions to spark engaging conversations

:speech_balloon: Quick ice breakers for meetings with /qotd Slack command

:magic_wand: Effortless setup: No learning curve, instant integration