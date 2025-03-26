The DevRev Snap-in for Slack transforms your Slack workspace into a powerful customer support and work management hub. With our integration, support teams can deliver exceptional customer experiences while developers stay focused on what matters most.Key FeaturesConversation Sync
: Automatically sync conversations between Slack Connect channels and DevRev — customer messages in Slack appear in DevRev and responses from DevRev are posted back to Slack threadsTicket & Issue Management
: Create, view, and update tickets and issues directly from any Slack channel with an intuitive interfaceSmart Notifications
: Get alerts for new conversations, customer messages, tickets, and issuesCustomer Account Linking
: Connect Slack channels with customer accounts for streamlined relationship managementThread Synchronization
: Maintain complete conversation history with automatic syncing between Slack threads and DevRevIntelligent Forms
: Auto-generated titles and descriptions using AI save time when creating tickets and issuesAttachment Support
: Automatically include files from Slack threads in DevRev ticketsAI-Powered Features
: Synchronized conversations enable DevRev's AI capabilities, including auto-reply, summarization, and intelligent ticket routing. Note: AI-generated responses may occasionally be inaccurate and should be reviewed before use.
The DevRev Snap-in for Slack helps teams break down silos between support and development by keeping everyone on the same page. Customer queries get resolved faster, work items are tracked efficiently, and teams can collaborate effectively—all within the tools they already use.
Install the DevRev snap-in from the marketplace, connect your accounts, and experience a new level of productivity for your customer-facing teams.
See https://devrev.ai/docs/integrations/slack
for the full feature break-down.