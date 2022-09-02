Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We may retain your personal information as long as you continue to use the Services, have an account with us, have iGaming_next installed on your Slack workspace, or for as long as is necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in the policy. You can ask to close your account by contacting us at the details above, and we will delete your personal information on request. We may, however, retain personal information for an additional period as is permitted or required under applicable laws, for legal, tax, or regulatory reasons, or for legitimate and lawful business purposes.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Once the retention period expires, Personal Data shall be deleted. Therefore, the right to access, the right to erasure, the right to rectification and the right to data portability cannot be enforced after expiration of the retention period. Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to obtain the erasure of their Data from the Owner.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We may retain your personal information as long as you continue to use the Services, have an account with us, have iGaming_next installed on your Slack workspace, or for as long as is necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in the policy. You can ask to close your account by contacting us at the details above, and we will delete your personal information on request. We may, however, retain personal information for an additional period as is permitted or required under applicable laws, for legal, tax, or regulatory reasons, or for legitimate and lawful business purposes.