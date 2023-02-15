I personally use ALTO’s contextual onboarding to ensure that new developers joining our team undergo a standard onboarding process, making the whole process efficient and streamlined. Moreover, the integration for Slack is extremely useful as it allows me to stay up-to-date with ongoing activities within our development teams, which becomes more critical when managing multiple teams. With the feature that notifies us about pending merge requests and pull requests waiting too long for merging into the default branch, we can promote the Continuous Delivery practice of shipping smaller changes more frequently, which ultimately enhances our overall development process.Have questions or want to learn more? Drop us a line at info@youralto.com or visit www.youralto.com
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