Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien CORPORATE WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. will retain data related to payment in the event of disputes but remove user accounts and the rest of its data upon request

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten CORPORATE WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. will retain data related to payment in the event of disputes but remove user accounts and the rest of its data upon request

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung CORPORATE WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. will store data related to the user including location, time zone, name and email alongside app related data

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Google Cloud Firebase

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no