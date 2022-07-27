Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
CORPORATE WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. will retain data related to payment in the event of disputes but remove user accounts and the rest of its data upon request
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
CORPORATE WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. will retain data related to payment in the event of disputes but remove user accounts and the rest of its data upon request
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
CORPORATE WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. will store data related to the user including location, time zone, name and email alongside app related data
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Google Cloud Firebase
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no