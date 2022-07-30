Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We collect your workspace information including your team and user profiles. This information is kept for 90 days after uninstalling the app.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You can request your data being deleted by sending an email to our support contact at plain@manhtai.com. It will be automatically deleted after 90 days when uninstalling the app.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store your data in a secure database and can be deleted at any time.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Singapur
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Fly.io
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no