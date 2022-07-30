Phish Report

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We collect the minimum amount of personal data necessary to provide you with service. And data is only retained for as long as is necessary to provide that service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When requested, all data about your Slack workspace is immediately removed from our database. Backups are retained for 30 days only.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us during transmission and once we receive it.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no