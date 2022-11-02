With rudol's integration with Slack, you will be able to:

- Search your Data Catalog and Collaborate with your Team navigating through your catalog items with ease without leaving the conversation

- View the Catalog Items you have subscribed to (for structural changes or any of your data validation rules set up in rudol's platform)

- Choose (and modify) which channel to be notified on (you may choose one channel for all your subscription message notifications)

- Receive automatic message notifications of any structural or data validation trigger, in your selected Slack conversation * About rudol Data Teams spend an estimated 70% to 90% of their time gathering, cleaning and processing data, and only a very small portion of their time on actual analysis and value creation. rudol is a Data Quality platform that helps companies

- understand all their data Sources, no matter where they come from,

- reduce excessive communication in reporting processes or urgencies

- and accelerate data quality diagnosing and issue prevention through easy steps With rudol, each Organization is able to add Data Sources from a growing list of providers and BI tools (Big Query, Snowflake, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Redshift, Kafka, Power BI, Data Studio, Looker, Tableau) with a standardized structure so, regardless of where it’s coming from, people can understand:

- where and how the data is stored

- read and collaborate with its documentation

- or easily contact data owners using our integrations with communication tools (Slack, Teams, GChat, OpsGenie, PagerDuty or email) rudol also helps teams communicate less and better, by providing:

- activity logs, to make it easy to audit structural changes even for interested parties who don’t have direct access to every data source used by the organization

- subscription capabilities, so people are immediately informed when changes are detected through their preferred channels

This takes out responsibility from data owners on reporting changes to every interested party. Rudol also helps you understand data transformation processes and prevent problems, with very little effort, by using no-code, easy-to-configure Validation Rules. These Rules allow interested roles to validate anything they need about a Data Source, whether it’s about inconsistencies, validation of business rules, volume or speed, without the need to have direct access to the data source or even understand its infrastructure technology. So no matter what role you have, what credentials you have on different Data Sources and what’s your development knowledge, with rudol you will always be able to know what Data your company handles, its structure, its universe of stakeholders and all dependencies on other sources and people. All while at the same time, massively reducing communication needs and facilitating quality control for everyone.