Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Your data is stored with us as long as you use EmojiBox, after you terminate use of EmojiBox may opt to archive your data at our discretion.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten You can opt to request removal of your data at any time by making a request to hello@emojibox.app. During use of EmojiBox we won't archive or delete your data without notifying you first.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung EmojiBox stores your data in Azure in a secure database. Your data is encrypted at rest and can only be accessed by you by logging into EmojiBox or using our bot in Slack.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Australien

Details zum Daten-Hosting Azure Australia East

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Azure

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no