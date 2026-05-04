Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Your data is stored with us as long as you use EmojiBox, after you terminate use of EmojiBox may opt to archive your data at our discretion.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You can opt to request removal of your data at any time by making a request to hello@emojibox.app. During use of EmojiBox we won't archive or delete your data without notifying you first.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
EmojiBox stores your data in Azure in a secure database. Your data is encrypted at rest and can only be accessed by you by logging into EmojiBox or using our bot in Slack.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Australien
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Azure Australia East
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no