BigID-Discovery

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We have an internal data retention policy for how we handle and store customer data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We have an internal data archival/removal policy for how we handle and store customer data.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We have an internal data storage policy for how we handle and store customer data.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
For our cloud hosted products, this is hosted on AWS infrastructure.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter