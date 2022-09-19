BigID-Discovery

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID offers On-Prem and Cloud solutions (Contact us for more information).

Installing BigID application will allow you to connect to your Slack workspaces scan messages - discover, manage, protect and take action.