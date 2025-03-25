Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Get Turnout Inc retains data according to our terms of service, which can be modified by contractual agreements between customers and Unthread.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Get Turnout Inc. will fully remove data upon request from tenants in accordance with GDPR, CCPA, and other data privacy regulatory policies.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Get Turnout Inc. will store data in accordance with our terms at https://unthread.io/terms. Data is always encrypted in transit and at rest, and is retained until a deletion request is made. Deletion requests can be made by emailing security@unthread.io.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We host it in an encrypted cloud using Google Cloud Platform's CloudSQL product.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
ChatGPT
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
We use OpenAI's ZDR endpoints, which means inputs and outputs are not logged or retained for application state.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
OpenAI's uses a multi-tenant environment.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
OpenAI stores data in the US.