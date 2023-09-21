Straker Translate

This app makes it easy to translate Slack content into multiple languages. Translate messages, files, or even entire channels with just a few clicks. Perfect for global teams or anyone who wants to ensure their message is understood by everyone.
Key Features:
Channel & Direct Message AI Translation
Translate in Channel feature allows instant AI translations of any texts in your preferred channel.
Localize Content
Instant document translations and video transcriptions in multiple languages.
Ultimate AI Language Companion
Translate in Channel feature allows instant AI translations of any texts in your preferred channel.
Real-Time Quality Evaluations
Verify Quality Evaluation checks the accuracy, consistency, and quality of AI-translated documents, ensuring businesses deliver messages globally.
Human Verification
Easily connect with Straker language experts, evaluating the accuracy of any language conversions whenever necessary.
About Straker
Straker is a global tech company pioneering verification, localization, and quality evaluation technology in the AI translation industry.
We utilize the full extent of generative AI combined with the world's best language experts to provide fast and accurate translations.
Our AI verification ecosystem allows us to create localized content for global markets, ensuring we deliver higher translation support for businesses and their customers in any language.
Founded in 1999 in New Zealand, Straker has grown into a leading provider of AI-driven content automation, verification, and translation services. Over two decades, Straker has combined technical innovation and linguistic expertise while delivering effortless accuracy through cost-effective and scalable translation solutions to global clients.https://20462040.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/20462040/General%20Legal%20Disclosures%20(Website)/Straker%20Privacy%20Policy%202024.pdf
Contact Us
Book a demo or get in touch with our team by visiting straker.ai/contact
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