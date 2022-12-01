With Sitechecker's integration to Slack, you can create a separate channel to get all alerts and reports and discuss any important updates in threads. Rank Tracker's and Site Audit's alerts and scheduled reports are one of the most popular features in Sitechecker. They help to get know when something critical happens with the website and act immediately to fix it. To use this app you will need an account at Sitechecker. Feel free to register here: https://sitechecker.pro/
Sitechecker kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Your information collected through the Service will be stored and processed in cloud server based in Germany, Europe. We take steps required by law to ensure that your privacy rights continue to be protected as outlined in this Privacy Policy.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Host
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
Zertifizierungen & Compliance
Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
You can request to access, transfer, or delete your personal data or exercise any of your rights
under GDPR by sending us an email at support@sitechecker.pro
Please, note that we may need to confirm your identity to process your requests or/and to exercise your rights under the GDPR. Thus, we may not be able to satisfy your request if you do not provide us with sufficient detail to allow us to verify your identity and respond to your request.
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
support@sitechecker.pro
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern