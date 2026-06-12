Amplitude - EU

:warning: This app for Slack is specifically for our customers utilizing our EU Data Center (https://amplitude.com/get-started-eu
). If you log into Amplitude via https://analytics.eu.amplitude.com
or https://app.eu.amplitude.com
, this app is for you! If not, use the Amplitude App for Slack. :warning:
Amplitude empowers everyone at your company to explore, analyze and discover the user insights that drive your business.
Connect your Amplitude account with Slack to make sharing insights faster and easier.
Features Currently Supported:
- Paste links to Charts, Dashboards and Notebooks to automatically transform the link into a preview (now supports https://app.amplitude.com
domain)
- Get notified when you receive comments on your content
- Automatically send Dashboards in PDF format to Slack channels by creating a recurring subscription
Amplitude Global Agent:
Please note: The Amplitude Global Agent feature requires a paid Slack plan to access within the Slack app container. This is due to Slack's platform requirements for AI-powered features. However, all other Amplitude features will continue to work on free Slack plans.
The Amplitude Global Agent feature uses Large Language Model (LLM) technology to answer questions about your Amplitude data. While designed to be helpful, AI-generated responses may occasionally be inaccurate or incomplete. Always verify critical business insights directly in your Amplitude workspace.
Ask Amplitude in Slackbot (MCP):
Connect your AI workflows to Amplitude's powerful behavior analytics and experimentation platform. The Amplitude MCP server enables seamless integration between AI assistants and your product data, allowing you to search, analyze, and query charts, dashboards, experiments, feature flags, and metrics directly from your AI interface.
Once connected, ask Slackbot a question in plain English and it calls Amplitude's tools on your behalf, returning the answer inline. You approve each tool call before it runs, and every action respects your existing Amplitude permissions. Commonly used tools include:
- Query charts & data — ask "What was signup conversion last week?" and get the analysis run and returned inline.
- Search your workspace — find charts, dashboards, cohorts, experiments, and events by name.
- Look up users — pull a user's profile and event timeline, or find users who performed a specific event.
- Cohorts — create and retrieve behavioral cohorts.
- Experiments & feature flags — check experiment results and feature flag status.
- Dashboards & notebooks — create, edit, and comment on dashboards and notebooks.
- Session Replays — find and summarize replays of specific user behaviors.