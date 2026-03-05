Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
All data is retained within our systems only when there is a continued and valid reason to store or process the data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customers and users have the right to request the deletion of their information by making a request. This request must be made by the customer or user.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We only keep user data as long as necessary to deliver our service. Once data is no longer required for service delivery, it is automatically removed from our systems.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
gpt-4o
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
We maintain minimal data retention policies. Conversation data with the gpt-4o model is retained for 30 days for troubleshooting purposes only, after which it is automatically purged.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Kinfolk uses OpenAI's gpt-4o model with a strict data tenancy policy. Customer data is processed solely to provide the requested services. Data is not shared with third parties beyond OpenAI, nor used to train or improve OpenAI's models.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Our implementation of gpt-4o uses OpenAI's standard API infrastructure. Data processing occurs in OpenAI's secure cloud environments primarily located in the United States.