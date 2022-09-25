Glossary helps your team communicate more efficiently by automatically expanding acronyms. Simply define an acronym and Glossary will expand it for you to improve communication and save time. With Glossary in your Slack, don't wait up on colleagues to explain acronyms. Just check the thread. Glossary has got your back! :heavy_plus_sign: Add a new glossary term using /glossary-add command. :eyes: Use the /glossary-show command to view all glossary terms. :grey_question: Use the /glossary-explain [term] command to ask Glossary to explain a term privately (only visible to you). :speech_balloon: Send a "@Glossary [term]" message to ask for a meaning or add me to the conversation. :speak_no_evil: Use the /glossary-toggle command to toggle auto replies for glossary terms. :information_desk_person: Ask for help using /glossary-help command.