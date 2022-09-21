Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Dailytics will remove all user's data after they click on the "Delete my account" button or when contacting the Support team
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Dailytics will only store the credentials to access their user's analytics data. The analytics data is used on the fly to generate the report, never persisted in our DB.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Vereinigtes Königreich
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted on Render.com
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Render.com
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no