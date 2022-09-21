Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Dailytics will remove all user's data after they click on the "Delete my account" button or when contacting the Support team

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Dailytics will only store the credentials to access their user's analytics data. The analytics data is used on the fly to generate the report, never persisted in our DB.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Vereinigtes Königreich

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted on Render.com

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Render.com