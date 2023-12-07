Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. As long as the user uses any functionality associated with our Slack app, we store the necessary data related to that app. Once the user stops using or deactivates all the functionality associated with our app, we will no longer hold their data. Customers can request the removal of their data at any time by making a request to app@riyo.ai.