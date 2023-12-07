Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. As long as the user uses any functionality associated with our Slack app, we store the necessary data related to that app. Once the user stops using or deactivates all the functionality associated with our app, we will no longer hold their data. Customers can request the removal of their data at any time by making a request to app@riyo.ai.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
riyo.ai allows all users to delete their data by submitting a request to app@riyo.ai.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no