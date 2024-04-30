SMS to Slack

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Mercurial Labs LLC will retain data necessary for critical business operations or until a customer requests to have their data removed.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Mercurial Labs LLC will remove data that is not necessary for critical business operations or if a customer requests to have their data removed.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Mercurial Labs LLC will store data necessary for critical business operations and delete non-critical data yearly.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Data is hosted in a Cloud Provider.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google Cloud Platform

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no