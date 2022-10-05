Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The Oracle Content Management Slack App itself does not collection any personal information other than authentication credentials so that the app can allow you to browse your Oracle Content Management folders to find content you want to share through Slack . This data is stored in the Oracle Content management database securely.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The data mentioned above in the data retention policy can be archived as part of backup procedures. There is no policy for removal as the data is not considered sensitive.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The Oracle Content Management Slack App itself does not collection any personal information other than authentication credentials so that the app can allow you to browse your Oracle Content Management folders to find content you want to share through Slack . This data is stored in the Oracle Content management database securely.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Oracle Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Oracle
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no