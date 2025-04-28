Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Credal retains data only as long as necessary (i.e., while accounts using it are in active status), after which the data is deleted or anonymized unless required by law to retain it for longer.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Credal will archive or remove customer data upon customer request. When accounts are voluntarily closed, all related data will be removed after 30 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Credal AI stores customer data in encrypted databases subject to industry-standard security.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud-hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://trust.credal.ai

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Users can choose from various models offered by OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), and Google (Gemini)

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Please see response above.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung We have DPAs or equivalent agreements executed with all LLM model providers, prohibiting and/or limiting storage, retention, and ability to train models on our users' data. Please refer to each provider's relevant docs for other terms/policies.