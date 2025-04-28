Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Credal retains data only as long as necessary (i.e., while accounts using it are in active status), after which the data is deleted or anonymized unless required by law to retain it for longer.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Credal will archive or remove customer data upon customer request. When accounts are voluntarily closed, all related data will be removed after 30 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Credal AI stores customer data in encrypted databases subject to industry-standard security.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Users can choose from various models offered by OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), and Google (Gemini)
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Please see response above.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
We have DPAs or equivalent agreements executed with all LLM model providers, prohibiting and/or limiting storage, retention, and ability to train models on our users' data. Please refer to each provider's relevant docs for other terms/policies.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
US for all providers