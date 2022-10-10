Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Slack user data is kept until the application is removed from the workspace. Telemetry data is kept for a maximum of 180 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We do not archive data; if Slack user data removal is desired, the application can be removed from the workspace. Removal of telemetry data can be requested by emailing support@theboringlab.com.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Slack user data is stored in the cloud, with limited access granted only to the application and approved Boring Lab staff when a need, such as technical support, arises.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted in Azure
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no