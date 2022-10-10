As a Milestone XProtect administrator, The Boring Toolbox makes it easy for you to manage and monitor the health of your video management system (VMS). Our BoringBot for Slack streamlines your remediation process by centralizing health notifications and reports in one place - Slack - making it easier for you to manage XProtect from anywhere, loop in the right people, and take action on a solution more quickly.



The BoringBot for Slack integrates Milestone XProtect, The Boring Toolbox, and Slack to instantly alert you about issues with your VMS that may jeopardize your video. * Receive health events and collaborate with your team instantly :handshake: * Receive scheduled reports and share information more easily :clock1: * Securely connect BoringBot to your on-prem server :lock: * Use BoringBot with other Slack integrations :jigsaw: * Selecting a custom channel for BoringBot :raised_hands: * Connecting all your management servers into one Slack channel :earth_americas: * Request camera and VMS status with Boring Commands :mechanical_arm: