Round Robin

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data retention is product specific, and the data collected are the minimum essential for the functioning of the service. Data is retained only until it is needed, and when an account is closed or the product is shut down, all data is erased.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shut down all data is erased. We also provide users the option to remove the data whenever they require it, in accordance with GDPR.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All our data are stored in our secure MongoDB cluster that is access controlled. No third-party access is provided to the recorded data.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Belgien
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted in Google Cloud and MongoDB Atlas
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
MongoDB, Inc.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no