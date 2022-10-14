:wave: Round Robin makes on-call rotations, support schedules, and team duties effortless—directly in Slack. Stop juggling spreadsheets and @channel spam. Set up a rotation once, and Round Robin handles the rest: automatic scheduling, smart notifications, and a single @handle your team can mention to reach whoever's on duty. :hammer_and_wrench: Use cases:

- On-call engineering rotations

- Support ticket triage duty

- Scrum master or meeting host rotation

- Office "hero of the day" responsibilities :zap: Why teams choose Round Robin: :arrow_right: Sync with PagerDuty & OpsGenie — Already using an incident platform? Import schedules directly instead of double-managing. :calendar: Google Calendar integration — See who's on duty from your calendar without switching apps. :office_worker: Business hours & holidays — Duty goes offline automatically outside working hours. Respects country-specific holidays so "working day" actually means working day. :palm_tree: Auto-skip based on Slack status — User set to :palm_tree: vacation? Round Robin skips them automatically. :top: On-duty @handle — Create a user group like @support-duty that always points to whoever's currently on call. :busts_in_silhouette: Multi-user shifts — Assign individuals or entire groups. Supports staggered and overlapping schedules. :globe_with_meridians: Full timezone support — Distributed team? Each member's schedule respects their local time. :office: Enterprise Grid ready — Works across your entire Slack org. Free plan available. Unlimited rotations on Pro.