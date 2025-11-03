Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain personal data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected and processed, including legal, accounting, and reporting obligations. Retention periods are determined using data sensitivity, risk, processing purpose, and legal/regulatory requirements.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten At the end of the applicable retention period, we securely delete or permanently anonymise personal data so it can no longer identify individuals.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Omnea's solution is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the London region (eu-west-2). Infrastructure and data storage for this deployment are located in this AWS region. Omnea uses managed data stores (including PostgreSQL on AWS Aurora) with automated backups and encryption at rest and in transit.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Vereinigtes Königreich

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://trust.omnea.co/

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) GPT4.1-mini, Anthropic Haiku 4.5

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM By default, AI model input/output content is not retained for model training by our managed model platform. Operational logs and observability telemetry are retained according to configured environment-specific retention policies.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Customer prompts and outputs are not used to train AI models. Data is logically isolated by organisation and processed only to generate responses.