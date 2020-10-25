Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
BasicOps will retain customer data as long as you have a BasicOps account. You can close your account at any time.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
BasicOps will removed archived customer data upon request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
BasicOps stores customer data in databases hosted by AWS, with a replica in another zone to ensure availability at any time.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no