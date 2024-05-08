Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
vFunction does not keep any data. All the data is kept on the client installed vFunction server.
To answer Slack events, vFunction saves the users' application access token on AWS's DynamoDB. The tokens are deleted on "tokens_revoked" event.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
vFunction does not keep any data. All the data is kept on the client installed vFunction server, and will be removed with the removal of the vFunction server.
To answer Slack events, vFunction saves the users' application access token on AWS's DynamoDB. The tokens are deleted on "tokens_revoked" event.
Our clients can communicate with our CS team to request removal of such information.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
vFunction does not keep any data. All the data is kept on the client installed vFunction server.
To answer Slack events, vFunction saves the users' application access token on AWS's DynamoDB. The tokens are deleted on "tokens_revoked" event.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
The data is not hosted. It is kept only on the installed vFunction server within the client environment.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no