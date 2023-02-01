Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
When a signing process has been started, the signee has 30 days to sign the data. If the data is not signed, the document is deleted once the 30 day period concludes. After the document has been signed it is available in the customer portal for 30 days before it is deleted, and cannot be retrieved again.
Each customer has access to the activity log, which contains personal information regarding the signees of a particular document. This makes it possible for Taktikal customers to see historic data of signees that have signed documents. Taktikal customers can define for how long this data has personal information. The default value is not to delete from the activity log. If a customer sets a retention limit then, the logs will be made anonymous when the retention time limit is reached.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Signed documents are automatically deleted 30 days after signing or 30 days after the signing request expires without signing. Data on users is deleted 12 months after termination of contract or earlier if requested.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is stored in a secure environment and encrypted at rest with at least AES-256 encryption
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no