Loopio (EU)

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Upon written request, Loopio will delete all data from your production environment within 30 days of such request or automatically within 30 days of termination, unless otherwise instructed by you. System-wide encrypted backups are maintained for a revolving 30 day period to meet our obligations under GDPR (note that this is exclusive of customer-specific backups that are maintained in your production environment). Note that under a revolving 30 day backup period, data retention for backups will be a maximum of 60 days before deletion. Deletion of data would incur no extra cost.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon written request, Loopio will delete all data from your production environment within 30 days of such request or within 30 days of termination, unless otherwise instructed by you. System-wide encrypted backups are now maintained for a revolving 30 day period to meet our obligations under GDPR (note that this is exclusive of customer-specific backups that are maintained in your production environment). Note that under a revolving 30 day backup period, data retention for backups will be a maximum of 60 days before deletion. Additionally when a storage device has reached the end of its useful life, AWS procedures include a decommissioning process that is designed to prevent customer data from being exposed to unauthorized individuals. AWS uses the techniques detailed in or NIST Guidelines for Media Sanitization as part of the decommissioning process. Tapes and external media are not used for backups at Loopio. Any physical hard drives from corporate laptops are destroyed using 7-pass erase. This meets the US Department of Defence 5220-22 M standard.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Loopio is a cloud-based solution (SaaS). We use Amazon Web Services as our primary and DR hosting provider. Primary Data Center: AWS - Ireland. For security reasons, Amazon Web Services (AWS) does not disclose the exact physical location of their data centers. AWS operates its data centers in alignment with the Tier III+ guidelines, but have chosen not to have a certified Uptime Institute based tiering level that they have more flexibility to expand and improve performance. Source: https://aws.amazon.com/compliance/uptimeinstitute/ Customer data is not allowed on external storage media or portable computing devices. This is part of our information security policy and training that all employees receive, and acknowledge, as part of their on boarding. It is enforced via the policy. All employee laptops are encrypted at rest and all data backups are encrypted using PGP encryption and stored securely.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Loopio is a SaaS based platform. Our platform is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter