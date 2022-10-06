Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Appogee HR applications and data are held in an infrastructure which offers full redundancy to eliminate single points of failure including server hardware, storage, networks and power. All data is additionally backed up twice daily at the application level to tertiary storage. Customer information is retained for 90 days after trial/licenses expiry and backup data is retained for 90 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Appogee HR applications and data are held in an infrastructure which offers full redundancy to eliminate single points of failure including server hardware, storage, networks and power. All data is additionally backed up twice daily at the application level to tertiary storage. Customer information is retained for 90 days after trial/licenses expiry and backup data is retained for 90 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Appogee HR Data is stored in a variety of database systems including Google Cloud Datastore, Google Big Query, MySQL, and Google Cloud Storage. Data is retained according to the policies described above.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Belgien, Niederlande
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter