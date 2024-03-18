Aikido Security

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Aikido retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with Aikido and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Aikido’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Aikido’s services. Aikido retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Aikido systems.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten All personal data that Aikido controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents. For more information on where and how long your personal data is stored, and for more information on your rights of erasure and portability, please contact us at: privacy@aikido.dev

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Your personal data is stored by Aikido on its servers, and on the servers of the cloud-based database management services Aikido engages, located in Europe and in the United States. Aikido retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with Aikido and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Aikido’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Aikido’s services.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Aikido is cloud hosted on AWS.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://aikido.trust.page/overview/1da211c7-2983-4772-be4d-af58a401c709/primary-subprocessors?__hstc=115122392.ec9b4668155e1bffabd0e76efee5e8d3.1710326494029.1710778307307.1710785748073.19&__hssc=115122392.5.1710785748073&__hsfp=2025819029